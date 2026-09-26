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Sawan Barwal creates history, wins marathon silver to end India’s 44-year Asian Games wait

India’s Sawan Barwal produced a landmark performance at the Asian Games 2026, clinching the silver medal in the men’s marathon and ending the country’s 44-year wait for a medal in the event. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 08:00 AM IST|Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 08:00 AM IST
Sawan Barwal creates history, wins marathon silver to end India’s 44-year Asian Games wait
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Sawan Barwal creates history, wins marathon silver to end India’s 44-year Asian Games wait
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