/Senior FIFA advisor Carlos Cordeiro resigns amid FIFA stake sale proposal

Cordeiro, a former Goldman Sachs banker and former U.S. Soccer Federation president, voiced strong opposition to a plan that would spin off FIFA’s commercial assets - including rights to men's and women's World Cups - into a $20 billion commercial subsidiary, selling a 20% stake to private investors for $4.2 billion.



Carlos Cordeiro's Statement



In a statement announcing his resignation, Carlos Cordeiro made his position clear.



"I cannot stand by while FIFA considers selling a stake in the World Cup. Let me be clear: I had no involvement in this proposal, and I oppose it unequivocally. It is a bad deal for FIFA's Member Associations, a bad deal for football, and a bad deal for the long-term future of the game," said Cordeiro.



Highlighting FIFA’s existing financial position, Cordeiro pointed out that the organization already holds billions in reserves with no debt, having generated significant revenue over the recent World Cup cycle.



"Football has been central to my life, and after more than 35 years in banking, I understand both the value of this asset and the consequences of giving part of it away.

Selling a permanent stake in football's most valuable asset to raise $4.2 billion makes little sense. It is mortgaging football's future without any compelling justification," he added.



Background Of The Proposal



The proposed venture - dubbed FIFA Forward Enterprise - seeks to attract private capital to commercialize the governing body's premier tournaments.



Reports indicate the prospective anchor investor is a New York-based firm founded by Joshua Kushner.



Key Plan Metrics Details



Subsidiary Valuation $20 Billion