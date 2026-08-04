/Serena, Venus Williams accept Cincinnati Open 2026 doubles wild card

Serena Williams will reunite with sister Venus Williams in women's doubles at the Cincinnati Open 2026 after the pair received a main-draw wild card. Venus also earned a singles main-draw wild card into the WTA 1000 event.
Notably, Cincinnati Open will be Serena's latest tournament since returning to competition after an almost four-year hiatus. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion resumed her career at Queen's Club in June, playing doubles with Victoria Mboko before partnering Karolina Muchova in Berlin.
The 44-year-old then returned to singles at Wimbledon, where she pushed 20-year-old Maya Joint to three sets before falling in the opening round.
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Notably, Williams sisters had hoped to reunite in doubles at Wimbledon before Serena withdrew because of a knee injury. Cincinnati will mark their first match together since the 2022 US Open. Together, Serena and Venus have won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles and three Olympic gold medals.
Venus. Serena. Back in Cincy.— Cincinnati Open (@CincyTennis) August 3, 2026
The Williams sisters are officially set to reunite for doubles at the 2026 Cincy Open #CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/3s4y8AwyIP
Journey Of Venus Williams In 2026
Meanwhile, Venus Williams has taken a different path, competing selectively throughout 2026. She opened her season at the Australian Open before making appearances at Indian Wells and Miami.
Most recently, the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion returned to the WTA Tour at the Mubadala Citi DC Open, where she faced Anastasia Potapova in singles and reached the doubles quarterfinals alongside Diana Shnaider
Players With Wild Cards At Cincinnati Open 2026
Also receiving Cincinnati singles wild cards are Sloane Stephens, Taylor Townsend, Darja Vidmanova, Elvina Kalieva, Caroline Dolehide and Lois Boisson.
The stars just keep coming— Cincinnati Open (@CincyTennis) August 3, 2026
Introducing the 2026 Women's Wild Cards #CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/sXbEi4XsfL
On the other hand, the likes of Bianca Andreescu, Akasha Urhobo, Carol Young Suh Lee, Jeline Vandromme and Robin Montgomery were awarded qualifying wild cards.
The Cincinnati Open runs from August 13-23.
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