Serena Williams Flaunts Sculpted Abs And Toned Legs In Bikini During Luxurious Yacht Getaway

Serena Williams may have stepped away from professional tennis, but the 43-year-old icon is still serving—this time, it’s fierce looks, sculpted abs, and unapologetic confidence. In a set of sizzling Instagram photos posted Thursday, the 23-time Grand Slam champion stunned fans by flaunting her athletic figure in a periwinkle blue bikini while enjoying a luxury yacht getaway with her friends.

Her toned legs and rock-hard abs immediately grabbed attention, as Serena posed effortlessly on the yacht’s deck, wrapped in a chic cover-up featuring a thigh-high slit. The Olympian then ditched the cover-up to reveal lavender bikini bottoms, lounging in sun-drenched elegance across the vessel’s plush benches.

The carousel post—captioned “Me and my girls… are out in the streets tonight. But we starting here”—radiated summer vibes and female empowerment, quickly drawing admiration from followers and fellow celebrities alike.

Fans & Friends Hype Serena’s Nautical Look

Serena’s post lit up social media, with fans flooding the comments with love and admiration. “You are a goddess of the sea,” gushed one follower, while another joked, “In the streets for the tennis queen means on a yacht in the Mediterranean. I love that for her!” The blue ensemble, curated by stylist Lyndrea Imani, only added to the glamour and elegance of the setting.

Her celebrity circle also chimed in with praise. Longtime friend Lala Anthony hyped her up with a fiery, “Always preparing for summer!!!!!” while Naomi Campbell responded with multiple fire emojis, and actress Holly Robinson Peete labeled her look simply: “Shredded.”

Fitness After Tennis: A New Chapter for Serena

While Serena Williams may have retired from professional tennis in 2022, her fitness journey hasn’t slowed down—in fact, it’s accelerated. Whether it’s post-gym selfies showcasing her defined abs or playful Peloton shoutouts, Serena’s dedication to health and wellness remains rock solid.

In a recent post-workout Instagram update, she quipped, “Working out and working on my angles,” flaunting her chiseled core after a gym session. Her caption resonated with her millions of followers and was shared widely, fueling admiration for her commitment to fitness even after retirement.

In interviews, Serena has candidly discussed her changing approach to health: “The older you get, the more muscle you want—I know I do,” she told Women’s Health. “Fitness will always be part of my life.” She also revealed that being a mother to Olympia, 7, and Adira, 1, keeps her “way more active” now than during her years on the WTA tour.

The Peloton Effect: Behind Serena’s Fit Physique

Serena credits much of her post-tennis transformation to home fitness tech. A known fan of Peloton and Tonal, the former No. 1 embraces HIIT workouts, strength training, and cardio sessions that fit her new lifestyle. “Those Peloton people are so inspirational!” she told Self in 2021. “They’ll be like ‘If you can get through this, you can get through your day.’”

She’s also found value in Tonal’s guided routines, appreciating the balance between structure and autonomy. “I don’t necessarily want a trainer in my room,” she told Vogue, “so just having the Tonal trainers is a relief. It’s something refreshing after 20+ years of rigid training.”