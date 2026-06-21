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Seventh grade student from Goa selected to represent India in Pickleball World Cup in Vietnam

Competing in the Under-12 category, Aarin delivered an exceptional performance, winning gold medals in all three events he entered -- U-12 Singles, U-12 Boys Doubles and U-12 Mixed Doubles.

Published: Jun 21, 2026, 02:47 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 02:47 PM IST
Seventh grade student from Goa selected to represent India in Pickleball World Cup in Vietnam
Image Credit: ANI

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