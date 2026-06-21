/Seventh grade student from Goa selected to represent India in Pickleball World Cup in Vietnam

The Ardee School said it takes immense pride in Aarin's achievements and remains committed to supporting students in pursuing excellence beyond the classroom. Congratulating the young athlete, Shefali Varma, Chairperson of The Ardee School, Goa, said Aarin’s achievement reflects his commitment to the sport as well as the support system around him. “We are delighted to see Aarin earn the opportunity to represent India at the Pickleball World Cup. His achievements at the national level are the result of hard work, discipline and consistent effort. At The Ardee School, we encourage students to pursue excellence not only in academics but also in sports and other co-curricular activities,” she said.