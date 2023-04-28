topStoriesenglish2600510
Sexual Harassment Case: 2 FIRs Filed Against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan After Supreme Court's Intervention

Since April 23, the nation's top wrestlers have been protesting against the sidelined WFI chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, by sitting on a dharna in New Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 11:43 PM IST|Source: IANS

Delhi Police on Friday finally registered two FIRs allegedly against Wrestling Federation of India coaches and its President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, in connection with the sexual harassment allegations made by women wrestlers.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, Pranav Tayal said that in the matter of complaints received from female wrestlers, two FIRs have been registered in Connaught Place police station.

"The first one pertains to allegations levelled by a minor victim which is registered under the POCSO Act along with relevant IPC sections concerning outraging of modesty etc.

Also Read: Exclusive: WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Says Ready To Quit If Wrestlers Call Off Protests

"The second FIR is registered for carrying out comprehensive investigations into the complaints tendered by other, adult complainants under relevant sections pertaining to outraging of modesty etc," he said.

Investigation into both the FIRs is being taken up in right earnest, the DCP added.

This development comes after Delhi Police earlier on Friday had informed the Supreme Court that they will register an FIR.

As the women wrestlers expressed their concerns regarding security and safety and the multiple cases against Singh, Chief Justice of India, D.Y Chandrachud, recorded the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's statement and requested security for the complainant.

The court had decided not to monitor the investigation and would ask the police to provide updates.

Mehta mentioned that the case is heading in a different direction, and the bench noted that since the allegations implicate the commission for a cognisable offense, an FIR must be registered.

Meanwhile, India's first two individual gold medals at the Olympics, Abhinav Bindra and Neeraj Chopra, led some of the country's tpoop sportspersons in expressing their support for the wrestlers protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India chief at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik and Asian and Commonwealth Games medallist Vinesh Phogat are currently leading the protest against Singh, accusing him and some coaches of sexual harassment.

