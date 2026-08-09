/Shahnavaz Khan creates history with Long Jump Bronze at World U20 Athletics Championships

Shahnavaz Khan created history for India by winning the bronze medal in the men's long jump at the World Athletics U20 Championships 2026 in Eugene, USA, on Saturday.
The 18-year-old produced a best effort of 7.84m to secure a place on the podium, becoming the first Indian male athlete to win a long jump medal at the World Athletics U20 Championships.
Italy's Daniele Leonardo Inzoli won the gold medal with a jump of 7.97m, while Australia's Mason McGroder claimed silver with a personal-best effort of 7.96m.
Shahnavaz's bronze marks a significant milestone for Indian athletics. He became the first Indian man to win a long jump medal at the World Athletics U20 Championships.
India had previously tasted success in the women's long jump at the competition when Shaili Singh won silver in 2021. At the senior World Athletics Championships, Anju Bobby George had won bronze in 2003.
Shahnavaz's podium finish adds another major achievement to what has been an impressive season for the youngster.
Shahnavaz Wins U20 World Bronze Medal— IndiaSportsHub (@IndiaSportsHub) August 9, 2026
Jumped a best of 7.84m to win the global medal#WorldU20 pic.twitter.com/4532mCJLsG
Earlier this year, he won gold at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships, also recording a 7.84m effort. He subsequently set a new national U20 record with a personal best of 8.30m at the National Inter-State Athletics Championship.
However, he could not reproduce that mark in Eugene, with his best effort of 7.84m enough to secure the bronze medal.
Shahnavaz's bronze took India's medal tally at the World Athletics U20 Championships to three medals, matching the country's best-ever haul at the competition from the 2021 and 2022 editions.
India's campaign had begun with Ashish Yadav winning silver in the men's javelin throw. Yadav became only the second Indian after Neeraj Chopra to win a medal in the men's javelin at the World U20 Championships.
Basant Kumar Meghwal then added another silver in the men's high jump. The 19-year-old became the first Indian high jumper to win a medal at the World Athletics U20 Championships, clearing a personal-best 2.21m.
Shahnavaz's achievement means India now have three male medal winners at the same edition of the World Athletics U20 Championships.
Shahnavaz was not the only Indian competing in the men's long jump final. His compatriot R.C. Jithin Arjunan finished eighth with a best effort of 7.59m. Arjunan's performance also fell short of his personal best of 8.12m.
For Shahnavaz, however, the 7.84m effort was enough to secure a historic bronze and add his name to India's growing list of medal winners at the World Athletics U20 Championships.
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