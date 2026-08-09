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Shahnavaz Khan creates history with Long Jump Bronze at World U20 Athletics Championships

Shahnavaz Khan created history by becoming the first Indian man to win a long jump medal at the World U20 Athletics Championships. The 18-year-old clinched bronze with a best effort of 7.84m in Eugene, USA.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 06:05 PM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 06:06 PM IST
Shahnavaz Khan creates history with Long Jump Bronze at World U20 Athletics Championships
Image Credit: X/ Athletics Federation of India

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Shahnavaz Khan creates history with Long Jump Bronze at World U20 Athletics Championships
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