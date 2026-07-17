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  • /Shakira blasts Lionel Messi critics after World Cup semifinal win; wife Antonela reacts

Shakira blasts Lionel Messi critics after World Cup semifinal win; wife Antonela reacts

Shakira, who also contributed an official track to the 2026 tournament, expressed her profound admiration for Messi's ongoing brilliance on the pitch.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Varul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 09:25 PM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 09:25 PM IST
Shakira blasts Lionel Messi critics after World Cup semifinal win; wife Antonela reacts
Image Credit: Credits - X

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