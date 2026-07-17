/Shakira blasts Lionel Messi critics after World Cup semifinal win; wife Antonela reacts

Pop sensation Shakira has voiced her profound admiration for Lionel Messi as Argentina gears up for a blockbuster showdown against Spain in the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The reigning champions secured their ticket to the ultimate stage after staging a thrilling turnaround against England in the semifinals.
The match saw the South American giants fall behind in the opening half, but they mounted a fierce comeback. Enzo Fernandez struck the vital equalizer to level the score, setting the stage for Lautaro Martinez to fire home a dramatic, definitive winner deep into stoppage time. Throughout this tournament run, the Argentine captain has firmly positioned himself at the forefront of the Golden Boot race, locked in a tight battle with French captain Kylian Mbappe for the prestigious individual accolade.
Commends the star
Following the emotional victory, Shakira took to Instagram to upload a picture of the football icon, commending the 39-year-old playmaker for his enduring brilliance on the international stage. The Colombian artist, whose name has long been intertwined with football history due to her legendary tournament anthems, highlighted the extraordinary perseverance and work ethic that defines the veteran forward.
"What Leo Messi is doing is beyond extraordinary! It shows the values of a man who is deeply committed and disciplined, challenging time and all odds. Proving that a person is not defined by age or by what others say."
A Nod to Partnership and Family
In her social media tribute, the music star also directed praise toward Messi’s long-term partner, Antonela Roccuzzo. Shakira acknowledged the crucial role that Roccuzzo plays in providing the football superstar with the emotional anchoring and motivation required to sustain his elite performances.
"And I know that having a woman like Antonela Roccuzzo by his side gives him the strength and inspiration to prove that!"
The public display of support quickly resonated across social platforms, prompting Roccuzzo to acknowledge the gesture by resharing the singer's tribute directly onto her own Instagram profile. The enduring romance between the couple traces back to their childhood days, culminating in their marriage in 2017. Together, they are parents to three sons.
Defending the Team's Legacy
Amid the celebrations, the Argentine captain used the post-match platform to address vocal critics who have cast doubt on the team's achievements. Some detractors have leveled accusations of favorable refereeing decisions and institutional bias toward the defending champions. Messi dismissed these claims, asserting that Argentina's capacity to claw back from deficits—as demonstrated against England—comes down entirely to the squad's championship mentality rather than external assistance.
"We've been the best over these past four years, either you like it or not, and no matter what anyone says."
The victory ensures that Argentina will feature in their second consecutive global final, cementing their status at the pinnacle of modern football. Emphasizing the hard work behind their sustained dominance, the forward firmly concluded:
"Once again, we've established ourselves among the top two teams in the world. That proves that everything we've done is no fluke and that nothing was handed to us."
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