The match saw the South American giants fall behind in the opening half, but they mounted a fierce comeback. Enzo Fernandez struck the vital equalizer to level the score, setting the stage for Lautaro Martinez to fire home a dramatic, definitive winner deep into stoppage time. Throughout this tournament run, the Argentine captain has firmly positioned himself at the forefront of the Golden Boot race, locked in a tight battle with French captain Kylian Mbappe for the prestigious individual accolade.