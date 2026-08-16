/Shanto hails Bangladesh team effort after historic nine-wicket win over Australia in first test

"We have to admit that these are tough conditions. They have a world-class batting line-up, a world-class bowling attack. They are a fantastic cricket team," Shanto said. “But ahead of this tour, we were having a conversation about not getting any opportunity of playing in Australia. Batting well against their bowling line-up, and bowling well to their batters, so we wanted to enjoy doing these things rather than feel worried about the conditions. We accepted the challenge, which showed in the way we adapted and enjoyed in this Test match."