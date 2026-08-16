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Shanto hails Bangladesh team effort after historic nine-wicket win over Australia in first test

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto hailed a complete team effort after his side registered a historic nine-wicket victory over Australia in the first Test in Darwin, saying the result was built on contributions from players across the XI. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 06:18 PM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 06:18 PM IST
Shanto hails Bangladesh team effort after historic nine-wicket win over Australia in first test
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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