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'She cannot keep defaming me': Ex-husband Onler Kom files criminal defamation case against Mary Kom

The development comes amid a public dispute between the former couple, with Mary Kom having previously accused Onler of cheating her of crores of rupees earned through her boxing career. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 11:57 PM IST|Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 11:57 PM IST
'She cannot keep defaming me': Ex-husband Onler Kom files criminal defamation case against Mary Kom
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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'She cannot keep defaming me': Ex-husband Onler Kom files criminal defamation case against Mary Kom
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