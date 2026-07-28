Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /'She supported me through every criticism': Sharmila Dhankar dedicates historic CWG 2026 gold to blind mother

'She supported me through every criticism': Sharmila Dhankar dedicates historic CWG 2026 gold to blind mother

Sharmila Dhankar's victory not only ended India's 20-year wait for a Commonwealth Games para-athletics medal but also spearheaded a landmark double podium finish alongside compatriot Shilpa Shyla, who claimed bronze following a successful post-event protest and review.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 05:36 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 05:36 PM IST
'She supported me through every criticism': Sharmila Dhankar dedicates historic CWG 2026 gold to blind mother
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'She supported me through every criticism': Sharmila Dhankar dedicates historic CWG 2026 gold to blind mother
Commonwealth Games2 min ago
2
Tiger Shroff21 min ago
3
Panjab University24 min ago
4
NEET PG 2026 correction window24 min ago
5
Dharmendra Pradhan40 min ago