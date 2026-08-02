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Sher-e-Punjab T20 League launched: Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh headline Punjab's new franchise tournament

The Sher-e-Punjab T20 League was officially launched in New Chandigarh, with India captain Shubman Gill and Arshdeep Singh backing the tournament as a platform for Punjab's emerging cricketers. The inaugural six-team league will run from August 30 to September 13, while the player auction is scheduled for August 9.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 11:04 PM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 11:05 PM IST
Sher-e-Punjab T20 League launched: Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh headline Punjab's new franchise tournament
Image Credit: X/ Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Sher-e-Punjab T20 League launched: Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh headline Punjab's new franchise tournament
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