The Sher-e-Punjab T20 League was officially launched on Sunday at the PCA International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, with India captain Shubman Gill and pacer Arshdeep Singh among the star attractions for the inaugural edition. The tournament, which aims to provide a platform for emerging cricketers from Punjab, will be played from August 30 to September 13.
The league was unveiled by Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Secretary Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and PCA President Amarjeet Singh Mehta in the presence of Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh and other dignitaries.
ਪੰਜਾਬ ਕ੍ਰਿਕਟ ਐਸੋਸੀਏਸ਼ਨ ਵੱਲੋਂ “ਸ਼ੇਰ-ਏ-ਪੰਜਾਬ ਟਵੰਟੀ 20 ਕ੍ਰਿਕਟ ਲੀਗ” ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਕਰਨਾ ਦਾ ਐਲਾਨ ਕੀਤਾ ਜੋ 30 ਅਗਸਤ ਤੋਂ 13 ਸਤੰਬਰ ਤੱਕ ਪੀਸੀਏ ਮੁਹਾਲੀ ਵਿਖੇ ਖੇਡੀ ਜਾਵੇਗੀ। ਭਾਰਤੀ ਕ੍ਰਿਕਟ ਕਪਤਾਨ ਸ਼ੁਭਮਨ ਗਿੱਲ, ਅਭਿਸ਼ੇਕ ਸ਼ਰਮਾ, ਅਰਸ਼ਦੀਪ ਸਿੰਘ, ਰਮਨਦੀਪ ਸਿੰਘ, ਗੁਰਨੂਰ ਬਰਾੜ, ਪ੍ਰਭਸਿਮਰਨ ਸਿੰਘ ਸਮੇਤ ਵੱਡੇ ਖਿਡਾਰੀ ਖੇਡਣਗੇ। pic.twitter.com/vbpp11T9h0— Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer (@meet_hayer) August 2, 2026
Speaking at the launch, Shubman Gill hailed the initiative as a major step towards strengthening Punjab cricket and nurturing the next generation of talent. "The Sher-e-Punjab T20 League is a fantastic platform for young cricketers to showcase their talent and progress towards playing for Punjab and India. Punjab has always produced outstanding cricketers, and I believe this league will help discover many more," Gill said.
Apart from Gill and Arshdeep, the tournament will also feature Indian stars Abhishek Sharma, Gurnoor Brar, Prabhsimran Singh and Ramandeep Singh, ensuring budding cricketers get an opportunity to share the dressing room with established international players.
The inaugural season will feature six franchises representing Amritsar, Fazilka, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mohali and Bathinda. A total of 27 matches will be played in a round-robin format before the knockout stage.
Each franchise will include one marquee player and at least two icon players, creating a balanced mix of international stars, domestic performers and emerging Punjab talent. The official logo of the tournament was also unveiled during the launch ceremony.
PCA Secretary Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said Punjab has consistently produced some of India's finest cricketers, from Lala Amarnath and Yuvraj Singh to current stars such as Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh and Harmanpreet Kaur.
He described the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League as a visionary initiative of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, aimed at giving young players a professional platform to showcase their skills and take the next step in their careers.
PCA President Amarjeet Singh Mehta echoed similar sentiments, saying the league would play a significant role in shaping the future of Punjab cricket by exposing youngsters to high-level competition alongside international cricketers.
The player auction for the inaugural edition will be held on August 9, when all six franchises will finalise their squads.
Each team will have a salary purse of Rs 45 lakh. The marquee player has been valued at Rs 10 lakh, while the base price for an icon player is Rs 1.50 lakh. The base prices for other categories have been fixed at Rs 1 lakh for Punjab first-class players, Rs 75,000 for U-23 players, Rs 50,000 for U-19 players and ₹20,000 for district players. Each franchise can have a maximum squad size of 20 players.
The launch ceremony also saw PCA officials felicitate the franchise owners and participating cricketers as excitement builds ahead of the league's inaugural season.
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