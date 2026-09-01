Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Shi Yuqi stunned by Loh Kean Yew in China Masters as World No.1 crashes out in first round

Shi Yuqi stunned by Loh Kean Yew in China Masters as World No.1 crashes out in first round

China's Shi Yuqi suffered a straight-game defeat to Singapore's Loh Kean Yew at the 2026 BWF China Masters in Shenzhen on Tuesday, making an early exit for the second consecutive tournament following the World Championships. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 10:29 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 10:29 PM IST
Shi Yuqi stunned by Loh Kean Yew in China Masters as World No.1 crashes out in first round
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Nepal flash flood and the number '26': The events in history that make this date 'unlucky'
2
3
4
5