/Shikhar Dhawan hails Anahat Singh after historic World Junior Squash championship win

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan congratulated teenage squash sensation Anahat Singh after she scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win the World Junior Squash Championship. The 17-year-old achieved the milestone on Saturday at Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, Canada, defeating Egypt’s Ruqayya Salem in straight games to secure the biggest title of her career and end Egypt’s 15-year dominance in the women’s event.



Reacting to the landmark achievement, Dhawan took to X to applaud the youngster’s accomplishment and its significance for Indian sport and wrote, "History created! Congratulations to Anahat Singh on becoming the first Indian to win the World Junior Squash Championship. A phenomenal achievement that will inspire generations. Keep shining!"