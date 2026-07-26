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Shikhar Dhawan hails Anahat Singh after historic World Junior Squash championship win

Shikhar Dhawan congratulated Anahat Singh after the 17-year-old became the first Indian to win the World Junior Squash Championship. Anahat defeated Egypt’s Ruqayya Salem in straight games to end Egypt’s 15-year dominance in the women’s event.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 01:31 PM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 01:31 PM IST
Shikhar Dhawan hails Anahat Singh after historic World Junior Squash championship win
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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