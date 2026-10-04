/Shiv Kapur on IGPL’s new approach to Golf, mentoring youngsters and Indian Golf’s future | Exclusive

Indian golfer Shiv Kapur has backed the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) to play a key role in taking the sport to a wider audience in the country, while highlighting its team-based format and focus on younger players.
Kapur, who represented India at the 2002 Asian Games, has also taken up a mentorship role at IGPL, sharing his experience with young golfers. He revealed that some of the youngsters have stayed with him during the league and said he is keen to pass on the knowledge he has gained throughout his career.
Speaking exclusively to Zee News Digital, Kapur opened up about his return to competitive golf after a six-month injury layoff, the evolution of the sport since his Asian Games appearance, IGPL's unique format, and the advice he has for young golfers.
Q. You have had two podium finishes in two weeks after returning from a long injury layoff. How do you look at your recent run?
Shiv Kapur: Yeah, solid, I would say. Obviously, anytime you don't win, there's always that 'what if'. You know, we're out here trying to win. Last week I came close and this week again.
So, two podium finishes in two weeks. The game is trending in the right direction. I've had a long six-month layoff with my injuries, so to come back strong and to have two good weeks to start off with is always a good feeling.
Our team's done quite well the last two weeks as well. So, all in all, in a good place, but hoping to go one better next week.
Q. You represented India at the 2002 Asian Games. How do you think competitive golf has evolved since then?
Shiv Kapur: The game's really grown since 2002. I mean, we're going back almost 25 years now. So, there's a lot more people playing golf. There's a lot more girls playing the sport.
I think you're going to see a lot more youngsters take up the game, a lot more girls taking up the sport. And I think that'd be fantastic for golf.
The game has, you know, we've seen public courses like here, one that's opened in Dwarka. I just hope that we can have more and more public courses, so the access to the game becomes a bit easier.
Q. You have played at the highest level internationally. What attracted you to the Indian Golf Premier League?
Shiv Kapur: A few things. I think one was the opportunity to play in a team environment, to play with friends and youngsters.
But also, when the founders of IGPL sat me down and said, 'We want you to put together a mentorship program where you can come and mentor some of these young kids.'
So, I have Aryan staying with me this week in my house. I had Aryan and Chirag stay with me in Dubai last week.
So, I have a chance to pass on that knowledge that I've had. And all the young boys here are so respectful. They come up and they ask for advice. And I'm more than happy to share whatever.
Hopefully, they don't make the same mistakes that I made in my career.
Q. IGPL has a different, more team-driven format. What are the biggest differences compared to traditional golf?
Shiv Kapur: A few things. One, obviously, the team format is very exciting. But the other thing is X-Golf.
And I think what we tried to put together is a format that appeals to the younger audience. The average audience in golf is over 60 years old. And India has the largest youth in the world.
So, how do we make golf cool and attractive? So, people like yourselves will come out and say, 'Golf is fun to watch.'
The traditional four-round tournament is a bit like Test cricket. But we wanted to create an IPL version, which is X-Golf.
Everybody, kids, women, everybody is watching it. So, it's like a music concert. It meets golf.
It's fast-paced. There's music. There's lights. There's action. And hopefully that's going to be the big thing for IGPL that sets it apart from every other tour.
Q. Do you think IGPL can help evolve Indian golf?
Shiv Kapur: I think they already have.
I think you're already giving a platform to 60-70 professionals that didn't have that platform earlier. But also changing the way it's being done.
I don't need to go into the grassroots developments and all the other initiatives. Building golf courses. Doing a lot of that.
But at the same time, we're trying to bring in a new format of golf that'll be fun, that'll be exciting, and that will bring more people into the game.
So, I think IGPL is on the right track.
Q. As an experienced player, what is one piece of advice you would give to young golfers?
Shiv Kapur: Believe in yourself. I think the biggest thing is you have to back yourself. Doesn't matter what anyone else thinks. You have to have the self-belief and what it takes. Hard work is a given, right? Everybody is out here working hard.
But what separates the good from the great is the people that have that ability to turn it on under pressure. And to have that self-belief to take it to the next level.
So, self-belief, hard work. There is no substitute for... I used to wake up two hours before school, so I could go practice before school. And then, till the last ray of light at night, finish my homework at midnight. I was practicing on the carpet.
So, you've got to love it. You've got to have a passion like no one else. And if you don't, then you're in the wrong profession.
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