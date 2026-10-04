Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Shiv Kapur on IGPL’s new approach to Golf, mentoring youngsters and Indian Golf’s future | Exclusive

Shiv Kapur on IGPL’s new approach to Golf, mentoring youngsters and Indian Golf’s future | Exclusive

Shiv Kapur opened up about IGPL’s new approach to golf, its role in mentoring young players and growing the sport in India. In an exclusive Zee News Digital interview, Kapur also discussed his return from injury and shared advice for the next generation of golfers.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 01:46 PM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 01:59 PM IST
Shiv Kapur on IGPL’s new approach to Golf, mentoring youngsters and Indian Golf’s future | Exclusive
Image Credit: File Photo

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Social media influencer Mad Sandhu shot dead in Punjab; BJP leader Manjinder Sirsa slams law and order
2
3
4
5