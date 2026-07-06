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Shivam Dube earns India ODI call-up as Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out of England series

Shivam Dube has replaced injured Nitish Kumar Reddy in India's squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England cricket team. The change comes after Nitish Kumar Reddy suffered a quadriceps injury, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India confirming Dube will stay back in England after the ongoing T20I series to join the ODI squad.

Published: Jul 06, 2026, 08:35 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 08:52 PM IST
Shivam Dube earns India ODI call-up as Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out of England series
Image Credit: IANS

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