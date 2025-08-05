Shocker! Brock Lesnar Returns, Destroys John Cena After Cody Rhodes Wins Title

WWE delivered yet another blockbuster surprise at SummerSlam Night 2, held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. With the crowd already buzzing after an action-packed Night 1, fans were treated to an unforgettable showdown between two wrestling legends John Cena and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed Universal Championship. But the real shock came after the match, with the sudden return of Brock Lesnar, creating a massive stir in the WWE Universe.

Cody Rhodes Beats Cena to Win Universal Championship

In the main event of Night 2, Cody Rhodes squared off against John Cena in what turned out to be a classic 30-minute battle. The two babyface icons pushed each other to the limit, delivering one of the most entertaining contests of the year. There were countless near-falls and stunning reversals, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

In the end, it was Cody Rhodes who pinned John Cena, crowning himself the new Undisputed Universal Champion. The two shared a touching moment in the ring, with Cena raising Rhodes’ hand in a symbolic gesture that felt like a passing of the torch. Fans in New Jersey gave both men a standing ovation for their incredible performance and sportsmanship.

Brock Lesnar Returns, Attacks Cena in Shocking Post-Match Segment

Just as John Cena was soaking in the adulation of the crowd following his emotional defeat, WWE pulled off a massive swerve. Brock Lesnar, absent from WWE for over a year, made his surprise return.

The crowd erupted as Lesnar marched down to the ring and stared down Cena. The intense silence was broken when Lesnar hoisted Cena and delivered a brutal F5, leaving the 17-time World Champion laid out in the ring.

Lesnar’s return is significant given his controversial absence. He was reportedly removed from WWE programming earlier this year after being linked to the Vince McMahon sexual assault and trafficking lawsuit. While WWE had remained tight-lipped about Lesnar’s future, his return now raises serious questions about how the company plans to utilize him in Cena’s ongoing retirement tour, which ends later this year.

Cena's Final Run Takes a Hit

Earlier this year, Cena made history at WrestleMania 2024, becoming the first man to win 17 world titles, surpassing Ric Flair’s iconic record. His Universal Championship defense against Rhodes was his first since that historic night. Unfortunately for the Cenation, Cena couldn’t retain his crown.

Cena had reverted to his classic babyface persona in recent weeks, ditching the heel act that shocked fans last year. His entrance at SummerSlam was vintage Cena—full of energy, nostalgia, and charisma. But the emotional defeat to Rhodes and the post-match assault by Lesnar may indicate a darker turn in Cena’s farewell storyline.

With only four months left in Cena’s in-ring career, WWE’s creative direction appears wide open. Will Cena now enter a heated final feud with Brock Lesnar, possibly culminating at Survivor Series or even Crown Jewel? Or will WWE introduce another twist in what’s turning out to be a thrilling goodbye for one of its greatest ever?

Night 1 Recap: Seth Rollins Cashes In on CM Punk

WWE SummerSlam Night 1 was no less chaotic. In one of the biggest moments of the weekend, Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk and walked away as the new World Heavyweight Champion. The move shocked the audience, especially given Punk’s own rocky relationship with WWE management in recent years.