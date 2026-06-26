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Shree Charani prioritises World Cup trophy over No. 1 T20I ranking, says 'Being world No. 1 is not my priority...'

India spinner Shree Charani said her focus remains firmly on winning the ICC Women's T20 World Cup and not on her newly attained No. 1 T20I bowling ranking. The 21-year-old also became India's highest wicket-taker in a single Women's T20 World Cup edition, surpassing Poonam Yadav's record of 10 wickets.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 01:38 PM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 01:38 PM IST
Shree Charani prioritises World Cup trophy over No. 1 T20I ranking, says 'Being world No. 1 is not my priority...'
Image Credit: IANS

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