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Shreyas Gopal completes 100 first-class games in Duleep Trophy final, calls milestone 'Surreal'

Shreyas Gopal completed his 100th First-Class appearance in the Duleep Trophy final, calling the milestone “surreal” and a proud moment. The Karnataka veteran reflected on his journey, crediting his family, friends and supporters for helping him reach the landmark.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 03:18 PM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 03:22 PM IST
Shreyas Gopal completes 100 first-class games in Duleep Trophy final, calls milestone 'Surreal'
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Shreyas Gopal completes 100 first-class games in Duleep Trophy final, calls milestone 'Surreal'
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