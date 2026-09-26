/Shubman Gill injury scare ahead Of 1st ODI vs WI, Hit by Siraj in nets

India have been handed an injury concern just two days before the start of their three match ODI series against West Indies, with captain Shubman Gill struck on his right elbow during a net session at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.
Gill was batting against Mohammed Siraj when a delivery from the fast bowler hit him on the elbow. The India captain immediately appeared uncomfortable and left the practice area for medical attention. Siraj also went across to check on his teammate following the blow. The latest report from Cricbuzz states that Gill received treatment from the physio and did not return to batting practice.
The timing of the setback makes it particularly significant for India. The opening ODI against West Indies is scheduled for September 27 in Thiruvananthapuram, leaving Gill with limited time to recover before the series begins. The three ODIs will be followed by a five match T20I series.
Gill’s Elbow Injury Raises Concern
According to the report cited in the original story, Gill required bandaging on his right elbow after being struck by Siraj. Veteran batter Rohit Sharma subsequently checked on the India captain, who was unable to continue his batting practice because of the pain.
Cricbuzz reported that Gill spent around 45 minutes receiving attention after the incident. The India skipper had been preparing for a significant ODI assignment, making the injury an unwelcome development on the eve of the series.
Gill's presence is particularly important because he has been entrusted with leading India in the ODI format. The BCCI confirmed his appointment as captain when it announced the squad for the West Indies series on September 16. KL Rahul has been named vice captain.
Gill’s ODI Numbers Under The Spotlight
The West Indies series also comes at an important stage in India's preparation for the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa.
Since taking charge as India's ODI captain, Gill has accumulated 604 runs from 11 innings at an average of 67.11 and a strike rate of 107.85. His tally includes one century and five fifties.
The upcoming series will therefore provide Gill with an opportunity to strengthen his credentials as both batter and captain, particularly after India's series loss on the England tour.
Who Could Open If Gill Misses Out?
India have several alternatives if Gill is unable to recover in time for the series opener.
Yashasvi Jaiswal is the most obvious replacement at the top of the order. He scored a century in India's ODI series against Afghanistan, while Gill moved down to No. 4 during that series because Virat Kohli was unavailable through injury.
Ruturaj Gaikwad is another option in the squad. However, his previous ODI century came while batting at No. 4. With Shreyas Iyer away on Asian Games duty, Gaikwad is also expected to be considered for that middle order position.
If Gill is ruled out of the opening game, KL Rahul could take over the captaincy responsibilities. Rahul is India's designated vice captain for the series.
India vs West Indies ODI Squads
The BCCI has named Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Naman Dhir in India's ODI squad.
West Indies will be led by Shai Hope and have named Jewel Andrew, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford and Jayden Seales alongside their captain.
The first ODI will be played in Thiruvananthapuram on September 27, with the second scheduled for Guwahati on September 30 and the third in New Chandigarh on October 3.
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