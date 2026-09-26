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Shubman Gill injury scare ahead Of 1st ODI vs WI, Hit by Siraj in nets

India have been handed an injury concern just two days before the start of their three match ODI series against West Indies, with captain Shubman Gill struck on his right elbow during a net session at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 10:00 AM IST|Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 10:00 AM IST
Shubman Gill injury scare ahead Of 1st ODI vs WI, Hit by Siraj in nets
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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Shubman Gill injury scare ahead Of 1st ODI vs WI, Hit by Siraj in nets
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