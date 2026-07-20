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Shubman Gill raises fitness concerns after India injury crisis ahead of 2027 ODI World Cup

Shubman Gill expressed concern over India's recurring injury problems and called for a major fitness overhaul ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup. The India captain said players must be able to handle long tournaments, warning that frequent niggles could hurt the team's World Cup plans.

Published: Jul 20, 2026, 12:18 PM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 12:23 PM IST
Shubman Gill raises fitness concerns after India injury crisis ahead of 2027 ODI World Cup
Image Credit: IANS

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