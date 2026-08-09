Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Shubman Gill returns to nets after finger Injury ahead of Sri Lanka tests

Shubman Gill returns to nets after finger Injury ahead of Sri Lanka tests

Shubman Gill returned to batting at the nets after missing India’s warm-up game due to a finger injury. The India captain showed no visible discomfort while facing both seamers and spinners ahead of the Sri Lanka Tests.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 04:49 PM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 06:07 PM IST
Shubman Gill returns to nets after finger Injury ahead of Sri Lanka tests
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Bhuvneshwar Kumar breaks silence on ODI World Cup hopes, says ‘I have to play...’
2
3
4
5