/Shubman Gill returns to nets after finger Injury ahead of Sri Lanka tests

In a major boost for the visitors ahead of the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, India skipper Shubman Gill returned to batting at the nets on Sunday after missing the ongoing three-day warm-up match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI.



Gill had suffered an impact injury to his right ring finger while batting during a practice session on Thursday, which forced him to sit out of the lone warm-up fixture at the NCC Ground. In his absence, senior wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul has been leading the side.