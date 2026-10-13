Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Shubman Gill, Shafali Verma named ICC players of the month for September after stellar performances

Shubman Gill, Shafali Verma named ICC players of the month for September after stellar performances

Shubman Gill and Shafali Verma have been named the ICC Men's and Women's Players of the Month for September following their impressive performances for India. Gill claimed his fifth monthly award, while Verma earned her second after playing key roles in India's Asia Cup and Asian Games triumphs.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 12:42 PM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 12:42 PM IST
Shubman Gill, Shafali Verma named ICC players of the month for September after stellar performances
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Former Zimbabwe cricketer and international umpire Sarah Dambanevana dies at 36
2
3
4
5