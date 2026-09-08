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Shubman Gill turns 27: From U-19 World Cup hero to India’s Test & ODI captain - A look at his remarkable rise

Shubman Gill turns 27 as he celebrates a remarkable rise from India’s U-19 World Cup hero to the national team’s Test and ODI captain. With record-breaking numbers across formats, Gill has emerged as one of India’s most dependable batters and promising leaders.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 11:54 AM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 11:55 AM IST
Shubman Gill turns 27: From U-19 World Cup hero to India’s Test & ODI captain - A look at his remarkable rise
Image Credit: IANS/ X

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