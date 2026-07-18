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'Shutting Messi...completely is impossible': Andres Iniesta warns Spain ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 final vs Argentina

Andres Iniesta, who scored Spain's winning goal in the 2010 FIFA World Cup final, feels Luis de la Fuente's side must concentrate on making life difficult for Argentina rather than trying to eliminate  Lionel Messi from the game.

Published: Jul 18, 2026, 10:28 PM IST|Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 10:28 PM IST
'Shutting Messi...completely is impossible': Andres Iniesta warns Spain ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 final vs Argentina
Image Credit: IANS

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'Shutting Messi...completely is impossible': Andres Iniesta warns Spain ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 final vs Argentina
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