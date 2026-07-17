/Slavko Vincic appointed referee For FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Argentina and Spain

FIFA has announced Slovenian official Slavko Vincic has been appointed to referee the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain at the New Jersey Stadium on Monday (IST).



"Playing with golden stripes is something beautiful. I am sure you agree with me. It's beautiful and it's absolutely great. As well, it's great that the referee will be Slavko Vincic," head of refereeing at FIFA, Pierluigi Collina said in a video shared by the sport's global governing body on X.