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Slavko Vincic appointed referee For FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Argentina and Spain

Spain or Argentina will claim ultimate glory in front of a crowd of over 80,000 at New York New Jersey Stadium, as they compete to be crowned FIFA World Cup champions. World Cup winners in 2010, Spain are appearing in their second final, while Argentina are looking to lift the trophy for a fourth time following triumphs in 1978, 1986 and 2022 - also appearing in the 1930, 1990 and 2014 Finals.
 

Published: Jul 17, 2026, 07:24 PM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 07:24 PM IST
Slavko Vincic appointed referee For FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Argentina and Spain
Image Credit: @SEFutbol/X

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