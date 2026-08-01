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Soman Rana wins men's Shot Put F57 gold at CWG 2026; Shubham Juyal takes silver in historic India 1-2 finish

Soman Rana clinched gold in the men's Shot Put F57 event at the Commonwealth Games 2026 with a best throw of 13.40m, while Shubham Juyal secured silver with 13.28m to complete India's historic 1-2 finish. 

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 05:48 PM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 05:51 PM IST
Soman Rana wins men's Shot Put F57 gold at CWG 2026; Shubham Juyal takes silver in historic India 1-2 finish
Image Credit: SAI Media

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Soman Rana wins men's Shot Put F57 gold at CWG 2026; Shubham Juyal takes silver in historic India 1-2 finish
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