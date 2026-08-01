India's para-athletics contingent continued its impressive run at the Commonwealth Games 2026 as Soman Rana clinched the gold medal and Shubham Juyal secured silver in the men's Shot Put F57 final at Scotstoun Stadium on Saturday. The Indian duo finished first and second respectively, marking the country's First-ever gold medal and maiden double podium finish in the event at the Commonwealth Games.
Soman produced a best throw of 13.40m to top the standings, while Shubham registered 13.28m with his final attempt to claim the silver medal. Cameroon's Cedric Idriss Lekezo Azamdzi took bronze with a best effort of 12.57m.
Competing in a 10-man field, Shubham Juyal was the first of the two Indians in action and made an immediate impact with an opening throw of 13.08m, which temporarily placed him at the top of the leaderboard.
Soman Rana, however, overtook his compatriot with a superb 13.40m effort on his second attempt. The throw proved enough to secure the gold medal as none of the remaining competitors managed to surpass the mark.
Shubham continued to improve as the competition progressed and saved his best for last, recording 13.28m on his sixth and final attempt to seal the silver medal and complete a memorable one-two finish for India.
The result added two more medals to India's tally and highlighted the growing strength of the country's para athletics programme at Glasgow 2026.
Soman Rana's gold medal capped an inspiring journey of resilience. A former sepoy in the 2/8 Gorkha Rifles, Rana lost his right leg in a landmine blast while serving in the Poonch sector in 2006.
After beginning his rehabilitation at Pune's Artificial Limb Centre, he took up para-athletics in 2017 through the Army Paralympic Node. Since then, he has represented India at the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, while also winning silver at the Asian Para Games and bronze at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships.
Shubham Juyal's journey has also been one of determination. His aspirations of joining the Army were cut short after a motorcycle accident resulted in the loss of a leg while he was travelling for a Services Selection Board interview.
Following rehabilitation, he turned to para athletics and steadily established himself in the F57 shot put category. Before Glasgow, Juyal had claimed medals at domestic competitions, including the Indian Open Para Athletics Grand Prix, National Para Athletics Championships and Khelo India Para Games.
His silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 marks another major milestone in his rapidly progressing career.
The gold and silver medals by Soman Rana and Shubham Juyal further boosted India's medal tally at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Their historic one-two finish in the men's Shot Put F57 event added another memorable chapter to India's successful para athletics campaign in Glasgow.
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