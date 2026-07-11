While they were opponents once, both of them have turned out to be teammates for each other in exhibitions and charity matches. The skipper of India for the tour of England Gill also seemed to be in high spirits, taking time out from international cricket duties to soak in the atmosphere at the Centre Court. Apart from them, the list also featured Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk and Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe, who were a part of a star-studded list that included sportspersons from different walks of life.