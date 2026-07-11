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'Some rallies never end': Sachin Tendulkar's heartfelt message after Roger Federer reunion at Wimbledon

Sachin Tendulkar shared a heartfelt message for Roger Federer after the two sporting greats reunited at Wimbledon, calling their friendship one that "never ends." The Indian batting legend was among the star-studded guests in the Royal Box alongside Shubman Gill and other sporting icons.

Published: Jul 11, 2026, 12:08 PM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 12:08 PM IST
'Some rallies never end': Sachin Tendulkar's heartfelt message after Roger Federer reunion at Wimbledon
Image Credit: IANS

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