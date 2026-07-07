Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /'Sometimes we win, sometimes we lose': Cristiano Ronaldo confirms he won't play at another FIFA World Cup

'Sometimes we win, sometimes we lose': Cristiano Ronaldo confirms he won't play at another FIFA World Cup

A dramatic stoppage-time strike from Spain's Mikel Merino in the 91st minute ended Portugal’s FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, leaving Cristiano Ronaldo in tears as he applauded and waved goodbye to fans in the stands.  

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 10:41 AM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 10:41 AM IST
'Sometimes we win, sometimes we lose': Cristiano Ronaldo confirms he won't play at another FIFA World Cup
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation theft row: Diluted SOP allowed theft 70 times in 45 days, finds SIT
ram temple donation theft row15 min ago
2
Delhi monsoon20 min ago
3
School holiday25 min ago
4
Anshula Kapoor Wedding52 min ago
5
2008 ahmedabad serial blast case1 hr ago