Cristiano Ronaldo’s record-breaking career at the FIFA World Cup, football's biggest stage, has come to an emotional close. Ronaldo, the 41-year-old superstar confirmed that the 2026 FIFA World Cup was his last, as Portugal fell to Spain 1-0 in the Round of 16 clash at Dallas Stadium on Monday night.
A dramatic stoppage-time strike from Spain's Mikel Merino in the 91st minute ended Portugal’s campaign, leaving Ronaldo in tears as he applauded and waved goodbye to fans in the stands.
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'I'M Leaving With A Clear Conscience'
Speaking to reporters after the match, Cristiano Ronaldo addressed his future, confirming what he had hinted at during pre-match press conferences.
“I’m fine, sad to leave the World Cup this way. But, as I said yesterday in the press conference, I gave my best and I leave with a clear conscience," Ronaldo told SportTV after the game.
"That’s the life of a football player. Sometimes we win, sometimes we lose and we need to keep going. The truth is that it was my last World Cup," he added.
While Ronaldo made it clear that he will not return for FIFA World Cup in 2030, he stopped short of announcing an immediate retirement from international duty overall, noting that he will take time to reflect before planning his next steps with the national team.
"I will have time with my family so as not to make decisions in the heat of the moment," he said.
Ronaldo's exit closes the book on a monumental 20-year World Cup saga that began in Germany back in 2006. Despite missing out on the elusive World Cup trophy, the Portuguese icon leaves behind an unmatched statistical legacy on the world stage:
Six in a Row: By netting three times during the 2026 group and knockout stages, Ronaldo became the first and only player to score in six different FIFA World Cup editions (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, and 2026).
Closing in on History: Ronaldo ends his World Cup career with 27 total appearances - the second-most in tournament history behind Argentina's Lionel Messi (30) - and 11 goals, tying him for ninth on the all-time scoring list.
Knockout Milestone: During this 2026 campaign, Ronaldo also achieved a career-first by scoring his first-ever World Cup knockout-stage goal via a penalty against Croatia in the Round of 32.
Ronaldo helped Portugal win the European Championship in 2016 as well as two UEFA Nations League titles in 2019 and 2025, but the World Cup remained an elusive prize. The deepest Ronaldo ever made it in the World Cup was a semifinal run in 2006, his debut in the tournament.
Social media erupted with tributes to the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. Fans, fellow players, and legends across the sport praised Ronaldo’s dedication, work ethic, and unwavering ambition even at 41. Many called this the definitive close to one of modern football’s most storied chapters.
While Spain advanced to the quarterfinals to face either the USA or Belgium, the 2026 World Cup marks the end of a long and legendary road for Ronaldo and Portugal.
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