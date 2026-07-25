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Son of Nalanda vegetable vendor wins bronze at CWG 2026: Jhandu Kumar’s inspiring journey

India’s Jhandu Kumar secured a bronze medal in the men’s heavyweight para powerlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, adding another medal to the country’s tally in Glasgow on Friday. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 07:26 AM IST|Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 07:26 AM IST
Son of Nalanda vegetable vendor wins bronze at CWG 2026: Jhandu Kumar’s inspiring journey
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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