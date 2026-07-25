/Son of Nalanda vegetable vendor wins bronze at CWG 2026: Jhandu Kumar’s inspiring journey

Born on January 1, 1997, in Harnaut, Nalanda district of Bihar, he was affected by polio since birth. The son of a vegetable vendor, Jhandu comes from a humble family and overcame financial and physical challenges through determination and hard work. He began his sporting career in 2017 as a para athletics athlete, competing in the F55 shot put and discus throw events, where he won several district and state-level medals. During this period, strength training in the gym sparked his interest in powerlifting. Following a recommendation at a state championship, he switched to para powerlifting.