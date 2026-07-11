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South Africa footballer Jayden Adams dies at 25, weeks after FIFA World Cup 2026 appearance

Jayden Adams featured in all three of South Africa’s group-stage matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026 as Bafana Bafana progressed to the knockout rounds. He was an unused substitute in their 1-0 defeat to co-hosts Canada in the Round of 32.

Published: Jul 11, 2026, 09:44 PM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 09:53 PM IST
South Africa footballer Jayden Adams dies at 25, weeks after FIFA World Cup 2026 appearance
Image Credit: CAF/IANS

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