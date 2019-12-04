South Asian Games 2019: Indians sweep TT doubles gold and silver medals

Pokhara: Indian paddlers, after winning the team gold medals on Tuesday in the ongoing 13th South Asian Games at Kathmandu, also grabbed the gold and silver medals in all the three doubles events on Wednesday.

With the three gold medals on Tuesday, India are leading the chart with five gold and three silver medals, the maximum possible, to make a complete sweep.

In the men's doubles, Harmeet Desai and Anthony Amalraj defeated compatriots Sanil Shetty and Sudhanshu Grover 8-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-5, 8-11, 12-10, while in the women's doubles, Madhurika Patkar and Sreeja Akula beat Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee 2-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-6, 5-11, 11-5 for the two gold medals.

Nepal's Santoo Shrestha and Vinesh Khaniya finished with the bronze as did the Sri Lankan pair of Chambers Ginige and Rashmika Krishnanand. In the women's doubles, the bronze medals were shared by Sri Lanka (Vishaka Madhurangi and Hansini Puilima) and Bangladesh (Sonam Sultana Soma and Sadi Raman Mou).

In mixed doubles, Harmeet combined with Sutirtha Mukherjee to down Amalraj and Ayhika 11-6, 9-11, 11-6, 11-6, 11-8. Harmeet, thus leads the chart with three gold medals, including the one he earned in the team event.

The bronze medals were shared by Sri Lanka (Imesha Udeya Ranasinghe and Ishara Madurangi) and Nepal (Santoo Shrestha and Nabita Shrestha).