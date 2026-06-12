South Korea 2-1 Czech Republic: Oh Hyeon-gyu's late winner completes stunning comeback at FIFA World Cup 2026

South Korea came from behind to defeat the Czech Republic 2-1 in a thrilling Group A clash at the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Friday, earning a valuable three points at Estadio Akron in Mexico's Zapopan.



The Taegeuk Warriors were the brighter side from the outset and created better chances during the opening stages. Lee Han-beom went close to breaking the deadlock when his header flashed narrowly over the crossbar, while Lee Kang-in forced Czech goalkeeper Matej Kovar into a smart save with a powerful long-range effort.



The Czech Republic gradually settled into the contest and nearly struck from a set piece, but captain Tomas Soucek fired wide after finding space inside the area. Despite South Korea's attacking intent, clear-cut opportunities remained scarce before the interval.



Son Heung-min came closest when he surged forward on a promising run, only to drag his effort wide in the 39th minute as the teams went into halftime level at 0-0.

South Korea resumed on the front foot after the break and repeatedly tested Kovar. The goalkeeper produced important saves to deny Hwang In-beom, Lee Jae-sung and Son, keeping the European side in the match.



Those missed opportunities appeared costly when the Czech Republic opened the scoring just before the hour mark. Vladimir Coufal launched a long throw into the penalty area, and captain Ladislav Krejci rose highest to head home, beating Kim Seung-gyu for his sixth international goal.



However, the Czech lead lasted only a matter of minutes. South Korea responded strongly, with Hwang In-beom finishing calmly midway through the second half to restore parity and set up a tense finale.



The Czechs thought they had regained the advantage when Soucek headed into the net, but celebrations were cut short by an offside flag. South Korea then delivered the decisive blow in the closing stages. Substitute Oh Hyeon-gyu latched onto an excellent pass from Hwang and converted from close range to complete the turnaround.



The Czech Republic pushed hard for an equaliser, but Kim produced a crucial save to deny substitute Adam Hlozek late on.



South Korea held firm to secure victory and move into a strong position ahead of their next Group A encounter against co-hosts Mexico, while the Czech Republic will look to bounce back against South Africa