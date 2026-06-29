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South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo resigns after FIFA World Cup group-stage exit

Hong Myungbo announced he will be stepping down as South Korea coach, the day after it was confirmed that the team had failed to make it past the group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 as one of the best third-placed teams.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 08:53 AM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 08:53 AM IST
South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo resigns after FIFA World Cup group-stage exit
Image Credit: IANS

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