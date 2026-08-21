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Spain coach Luis de la Fuente set for contract extension till 2030 after World Cup triumph

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente is set to receive a contract extension until 2030 after guiding La Roja to World Cup glory. The RFEF is keen to retain the 65-year-old as Spain targets further success at Euro and World Cup level.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 03:25 PM IST|Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 03:25 PM IST
Spain coach Luis de la Fuente set for contract extension till 2030 after World Cup triumph
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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