Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Spain hero Ferran Torres says 'destiny was written' after firing La Roja to FIFA World Cup 2026 title

Spain hero Ferran Torres says 'destiny was written' after firing La Roja to FIFA World Cup 2026 title

Spain's World Cup hero Ferran Torres said "destiny was written" after his extra-time winner sealed a 1-0 victory over Argentina in the final. The Barcelona forward admitted facing Lionel Messi's side was daunting but insisted Spain always believed in their style of play and deserved the title.

Published: Jul 20, 2026, 07:51 AM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 07:51 AM IST
Spain hero Ferran Torres says 'destiny was written' after firing La Roja to FIFA World Cup 2026 title
Image Credit: IANS

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Spain hero Ferran Torres says 'destiny was written' after firing La Roja to FIFA World Cup 2026 title
FIFA World Cup 20262 min ago
2
monsoon session43 min ago
3
CJP protest46 min ago
4
Parliament47 min ago
5
balochistan conflict53 min ago