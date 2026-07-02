/Spain vs Austria live streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: When and Where to Watch the match in India

Spain are soaring with confidence as they enter the knockout round. After a slight stumble out of the gates in a 0-0 draw with Cabo Verde, the venerable La Roja attack has kicked into gear thanks in large part to the presence of superstar Lamine Yamal, who had a goal and an assist in the 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia. Luis de la Fuente's side then captured the top spot in Group H with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Uruguay to earn a spot in this LA showdown.