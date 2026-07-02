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Spain vs Austria live streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: When and Where to Watch the match in India

Spain take on Austria in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 at Los Angeles Stadium on Friday (IST), aiming to continue their unbeaten run against the Austrians. Here's everything you need to know about the live streaming, TV telecast, match timings, venue, squads, and head-to-head record in India.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 03:16 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 03:16 PM IST
Spain vs Austria live streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: When and Where to Watch the match in India
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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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