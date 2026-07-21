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Spain's World Cup-winning team welcomed by 1.8 million fans in Madrid parade | Watch

Spain's World Cup-winning squad received a hero's welcome as nearly 1.8 million fans packed the streets of Madrid for a grand victory parade. The celebrations followed Spain's 1-0 extra-time win over Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

Published: Jul 21, 2026, 09:24 AM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 09:24 AM IST
Spain's World Cup-winning team welcomed by 1.8 million fans in Madrid parade | Watch
Image Credit: IANS

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