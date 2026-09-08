/Sprinter Dilip Mahadu Gavit eyes double gold at Asian Para Games: 'I have to do better this time'

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Dilip Mahadu Gavit has set his sights on winning two gold medals at the upcoming Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, saying he is determined to improve on his performance from the 2023 edition.
Gavit, the 23-year-old sprinter from Nashik, Maharashtra, won the men’s 100m T47 gold at Glasgow 2026 in a Games-record 10.71 seconds, becoming the first Indian male para-athlete to claim Commonwealth Games gold in athletics.
Fellow Indian Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath took silver in 10.83 seconds, giving India a historic one-two.
"I did only 100 meters in the Commonwealth Games, but I have to do both 100 meters and 400 meters in the Asian Para Games. My coach is preparing me for 100 meters and 400 meters. I have to win the gold medal and hoist the Indian flag high," Gavit told ANI on the sidelines of a felicitation ceremony organized by SBI Life Insurance and the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) to honor India’s CWG 2026 para-athletics medallists.
Notably, Gavit previously scripted history at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games (held in 2023), where his gold in the men’s 400m T47 race served as India’s landmark 100th medal of the competition.
For Gavit, that milestone serves as both a standard and a motivation.
"When India won 100 medals, that 100th medal was mine. So, I have to do better this time. I won only one gold medal last time, but I have to win two gold medals this time," he emphasized.
Gavit lost his right arm below the elbow after a fall from a tree at age five. He trained on village roads before coach Vaijanath Kale guided him into competitive para-athletics. He has represented India at the World Para Athletics Championships and the Paris 2024 Paralympics, and he has spoken of using 400m work to sharpen his 100m speed.
Usain Bolt, An Inspiration For Gavit
The Indian athlete also highlighted his admiration for Jamaican track legend Usain Bolt, whose race footage he studies closely:
"He runs very well. I watch his videos. I like him very much. I don’t watch 400 meters much because it’s a mental game, but 100 meters is very short, and I like it very much," Gavit noted.
With training ramping up across both distances, Gavit heads into the continental showpiece aiming to replicate his record-setting pace and reinforce India's rising dominance in international para-athletics.
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