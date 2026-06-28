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SRH owner Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander set to tie the knot? Uncle drops major hint

Wedding rumours involving Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran have resurfaced after actor Y Gee Mahendran claimed that the pair are set to get married, calling it a "sure thing" based on what he had been told. Despite the veteran actor's remarks, neither Anirudh nor Kavya has officially confirmed their relationship or announced any wedding plans so far.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 05:42 PM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 06:02 PM IST
SRH owner Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander set to tie the knot? Uncle drops major hint
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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