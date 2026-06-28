/SRH owner Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander set to tie the knot? Uncle drops major hint

Wedding rumours surrounding music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran have resurfaced after veteran actor Y Gee Mahendran made a striking statement about the duo's reported relationship. While neither Anirudh nor Kavya has publicly confirmed any wedding plans, Mahendran's recent remarks have once again fueled speculation among fans.
Speaking during an interview on KPTV, Y Gee Mahendran, who is related to Anirudh Ravichander, spoke warmly about the music composer and appeared to suggest that wedding bells may soon ring.
Describing Anirudh as "a very soft boy," Mahendran congratulated him and referred to what he called a "very big wedding".
"I would like to take this moment to congratulate him. He is getting into a very big wedding," Mahendran said during the interaction.
When asked about the authenticity of the reports, the veteran actor claimed that the information had been shared with him by family members. "Based on what I've been told, it's a sure thing. They are getting married," he said.
However, Mahendran did not reveal any details regarding a possible wedding date or venue.
During the interview, Mahendran also praised Kavya Maran, who serves as a key executive at Sun TV Network and is widely known for her association with the IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad. Calling her a capable and accomplished professional, he said she possesses the ability to manage a major sports franchise and has inherited strong business acumen from her family.
Mahendran further remarked that Anirudh and Kavya would make a good pair, adding that they could combine their respective strengths in business and entertainment.
Speculation about Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's relationship has been circulating for more than a year. In June 2025, reports and social media discussions suggested that the two were dating and could be planning to take their relationship forward. At the time, Anirudh addressed the marriage rumours on X, writing, "Marriage ah? lol .. Chill out guys, pls stop spreading rumours."
While the composer dismissed reports about an imminent wedding, he did not publicly comment on the dating speculation.
Despite Mahendran's latest comments, neither Anirudh Ravichander nor Kavya Maran has officially confirmed their relationship status or announced any wedding plans.
Anirudh Ravichander is one of India's most successful music composers, known for his work in films such as Vikram, Jailer, Leo and Kolamaavu Kokila. He is also attached to several upcoming high-profile projects.
Kavya Maran is the daughter of media entrepreneur Kalanithi Maran and is associated with Sun TV Network. She is also a prominent figure in the IPL through her leadership role with Sunrisers Hyderabad.
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