Sri Lanka's 23-year-old javelin sensation Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage etched his name into the sport’s rarest company on Friday, launching a massive 92.07m throw to win the 2026 Zurich Diamond League at Letzigrund Stadium.
With this performance, Pathirage became only the fourth man in javelin history to breach the 92-metre mark multiple times, joining Jan Zelezny, Johannes Vetter, and Aki Parviainen.
The Commonwealth champion had already announced himself as a genuine world force in June, when he hurled a national-record 92.62m in Rome, the world’s leading mark of 2026 and the second-longest throw ever by an Asian, just 35 centimetres short of Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem’s 92.97m. In Zurich he did it again, this time when it mattered most.
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Pathirage opened conservatively with 81.50m, then built steadily: 88.23m, 89.90m, 84.91m, a foul. Leading the field but still short of the magic mark, he stepped onto the runway for his sixth and final attempt at Letzigrund Stadium and produced 92.07m.
The throw sealed his fourth Diamond League victory of the season - after Rome, Doha and Lausanne - and the second-best performance in the world this year.
Grenada’s two-time world champion Anderson Peters finished second with 86.93m. Poland’s Dawid Wegner took third on 85.16m.
Crossing the 92m threshold in the current javelin era (post-1986 implement redesign) remains one of athletics' rarest feats. Pathirage joins an exclusive four-man roster:
1. Jan Zelezny (CZE): World record holder (98.48m) with dozens of 92m+ throws.
2. Johannes Vetter (GER): 2nd all-time (97.76m) with multiple throws beyond 92m.
3. Aki Parviainen (FIN): Former world champion (93.09m PB).
4. Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage (SRI): 92.62m (Rome 2026) and 92.07m (Zurich 2026).
The latest achievement of Rumesh Pathirage underlines a remarkable transformation. Born in Kalutara on 21 March 2003 and educated at St. Peter’s College, Colombo, Pathirage began as a cricket fast bowler who once clocked 134 km/h.
His father, a discus and shot-put thrower, steered him toward athletics; coach Tony Prasanna converted him to the javelin. He now serves in the Sri Lanka Air Force.
In 2025 he became the first Sri Lankan male javelin thrower to reach a World Championships final, finishing seventh in Tokyo. This year he has been almost unbeatable.
Pathirage’s Zurich triumph marks his 11th victory in 12 outings this season, following his historic gold at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and consecutive Diamond League wins across Doha, Rome, Lausanne, and Zurich.
All eyes now turn to the Diamond League Final in Brussels, where Pathirage enters as the outright favourite for the Diamond Trophy.
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