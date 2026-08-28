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Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage creates history, becomes fourth Javelin thrower in world to cross 92m twice

During his 2026 Zurich Diamond League win, Sri Lanka's javelin sensation Rumesh Pathirage became only the fourth man in javelin history to breach the 92-metre mark multiple times. 

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 05:46 PM IST|Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 05:46 PM IST
Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage creates history, becomes fourth Javelin thrower in world to cross 92m twice
Image Credit: diamondleagueathletics/Instagram

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage creates history, becomes fourth Javelin thrower in world to cross 92m twice
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