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Steve Smith under concussion assessment after Anrich Nortje helmet blow in Australia vs South Africa 1st Test

Steve Smith is being assessed for concussion after taking a helmet blow off Anrich Nortje’s delivery during the first Test against South Africa. The Australian batter missed the fourth innings in the field and faces further assessment before a possible return to action.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 10:21 AM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 10:21 AM IST
Steve Smith under concussion assessment after Anrich Nortje helmet blow in Australia vs South Africa 1st Test
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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