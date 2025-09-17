Strength Lifting And Bench Press Gold Medalist Rohan Shah Eyes World Record

Rohan Shah, a Gold and Silver medalist in the recently concluded 12th World Strength Lifting & Incline Bench Press Championship 2025 held in Thailand, has his eyes set firmly on breaking a world record. While two international medals mark a career-defining achievement, Rohan believes his journey has only just begun. His current lifts already place him among the top three lifters globally, and he is determined to turn that ranking into a world record title.

“There is always another mountain to climb,” Rohan has said, reflecting his belief that true champions never stop pushing boundaries.

The 12th World Strength Lifting & Incline Bench Press Championship brought together the world’s strongest competitors, but Rohan’s performance stood out for its combination of strength, balance, and mental resilience.

As he sets his sights on breaking a world record, India will be watching. Competing against some of the strongest athletes across the globe, Rohan showcased unmatched power and precision in Thailand during the 12th World Strength Lifting & Incline Bench Press Championship 2025. He lifted 210 kg in Strength lifting and 62.5 kg in the Two-Hand Curl, bringing his total to 272.5 kg. His extraordinary performance placed him among the finest lifters on the international stage.

Rohan shared that he trains twice a day, four hours per session, with zero rest days — a strict regimen he followed for an entire year leading up to the championship. He equally focused on technique and flawless execution, treating every practice lift as though it were a competition. His consistency and grit have earned him deep respect within the strengthlifting community and among sports enthusiasts across India,