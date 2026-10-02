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Subhash Chandra Foundation Boxing Training Centre’s Ankush Panghal creates history, wins gold at Asian Games 2026

Ankush Panghal clinched the men’s 80kg boxing gold at the Asian Games 2026, defeating South Korea’s Kim Minseong 4-0 in the final. The 21-year-old, who trained at the Subhash Chandra Foundation Boxing Training Centre in Gangwa, added another major international title to his growing career.

Edited ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 08:39 PM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 08:39 PM IST
Subhash Chandra Foundation Boxing Training Centre’s Ankush Panghal creates history, wins gold at Asian Games 2026
Image Credit: Subhash Chandra Foundation Boxing Training Center

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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