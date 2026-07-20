/Surreal Spain! First team to win FIFA World Cup while conceding just 'One' goal

In a gripping and intensely dramatic FIFA World Cup final held in New York, Spain edged out Argentina 1-0 to capture their second-ever World Cup crown. The decisive moment arrived early in the second period of extra time when Ferran Torres capitalized on a clinical finish, fueled by a well-placed headed back pass from Nico Williams.
The high-stakes showdown, which brought together European champions Spain and defending global champions Argentina, sat at a scoreless deadlock through 90 minutes of regulation. Although Spain controlled the lion's share of possession and generated the bulk of the attacking opportunities, Argentina's gritty backline, anchored by goalkeeper Emiliano "Dibu" Martínez, stood tall. Remarkably, Argentina was unable to register a single shot on target during regular time.
The complexion of the match shifted permanently during stoppage time when Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernández picked up a second yellow card for a rough challenge on Spain's Pau Cubarsí. The resulting red card forced Lionel Scaloni’s side to navigate the entirety of extra time with only 10 men.
A Historic Defensive Masterclass
Luis de la Fuente’s squad secured an immortal spot in football history by conceding just a single goal across seven matches. With this feat, Spain stands alone as the first World Cup-winning team to allow only one goal throughout an entire tournament run.
Spain allowed just one goal during the entire tournament the fewest ever conceded by a FIFA World Cup-winning team.
The solitary blemish on Spain's defensive record came during their quarter-final clash against Belgium. Outside of that lone slip, La Roja secured clean sheets in their other six matches, including the grand finale against Lionel Messi’s Argentina. This defensive masterclass formed the absolute bedrock of Spain's second World Cup triumph.
The tournament also served as a historic personal milestone for goalkeeper Unai Simón. He established a new World Cup record by logging 650 consecutive minutes without conceding a goal before Belgium finally broke through in the quarter-finals.
Fewest Goals Allowed by World Cup Champions
Spain (2026): 1
Spain (2010): 2
Italy (2006): 2
France (1998): 2
Brazil (1994): 3
England (1966): 3
Italy (1934): 3
Milestone Achievements and Shattered Streaks
The 1-0 victory at the 106th minute brought an end to Spain's 16-year World Cup title drought. Led by the brilliance of young talents like Lamine Yamal, Spain managed to overcome Lionel Messi’s squad to secure a second title in their second final appearance, eclipsing their Euro 2024 success. For Argentina, the result marked their fourth loss in seven final appearances and brought an end to a historic unbeaten World Cup streak that stretched back to their 2022 opening-match loss against Saudi Arabia.
Maintaining a Perfect Finals Record
By securing the trophy, Spain maintained their flawless 100% success rate in World Cup finals. They replicated their iconic feat from 16 years prior, winning the World Cup immediately after conquering the Euros (2008 and 2010). Spain now sits alongside England (1966) and Uruguay (1930, 1950) as the only nations to win every single World Cup final they have contested.
Breaking a 76-Year-Old Jinx
Spain also shattered a long-standing jinx by becoming the first nation since 1950 to win their first two World Cup final appearances. The last team to accomplish this was Uruguay (1930 and 1950), following Italy's early double in 1934 and 1938. Other global powerhouses stumbled on this hurdle: Argentina lost their first final in 1930, Brazil fell in their first in 1950, Germany lost their second final in 1966, and France did the same in 2006.
The Trophy Returns to Europe
Spain's victory ensures the FIFA World Cup trophy heads back to European soil for the first time since 2018. Had Argentina defended their crown, the title would have stayed in South America. The football world now looks ahead to 2030 to see if a new continent, perhaps Asia or Africa, can break through.
Heartbreak for Argentina and Lionel Messi
Argentina narrowly missed out on claiming their fourth overall title and becoming just the third nation in history to win consecutive World Cups, a feat only achieved by Italy (1934, 1938) and Brazil (1958, 1962).
On an individual level, Lionel Messi carved his name deeper into the record books by becoming the second player ever to feature in three World Cup finals, and the first to do so as captain. However, he missed out on becoming the first captain to lift the trophy twice. This disappointment adds to Argentina's historic final defeats in 1930, 1990, and 2014, leaving their championship tally at three wins (1978, 1986, and 2022).
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.