Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Suryakumar Yadav breaks silence on viral fake statement, urges fans not to share 'unverified information'

Suryakumar Yadav breaks silence on viral fake statement, urges fans not to share 'unverified information'

Suryakumar Yadav has dismissed a fake statement circulating on social media, clarifying that he never made or authorised the remarks.The former India T20I captain also urged fans not to believe or share unverified information while extending his support to Team India.

Published: Jul 07, 2026, 03:23 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 03:23 PM IST
Suryakumar Yadav breaks silence on viral fake statement, urges fans not to share 'unverified information'
Image Credit: IANS

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Suryakumar Yadav breaks silence on viral fake statement, urges fans not to share 'unverified information'
Suryakumar Yadav1 min ago
2
iim banglore6 min ago
3
Shapoor Zadran11 min ago
4
Delhi NCR rain19 min ago
5
FIFA World Cup 202629 min ago