/Suryakumar Yadav eyes India T20I comeback, says 'Everything will fall into place'

Former India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav remains hopeful of returning to the national side after being left out of the squad for the upcoming tours of England and Ireland.
The 35-year-old said he is continuing to work hard and is focused on doing everything within his control to earn another opportunity with India. "Look, I'm putting in all the hard work and doing everything I can. If things go well, then everything will fall into place," Suryakumar said at the Pro Govinda League event, where he was present as the brand ambassador.
Suryakumar’s comments come after a difficult phase in his international career. The batter, who had established himself as one of India’s key T20I players, was removed from the captaincy and subsequently left out of the squad for the England and Ireland tours.
Suryakumar took over as India’s T20I captain after Rohit Sharma’s retirement from the format. Under his leadership, India went on to win the 2026 T20 World Cup. However, the captaincy changed hands afterwards, with Shreyas Iyer taking over the leadership role. Suryakumar was not included in the T20I squad for the subsequent tours.
His exclusion came after a period of inconsistent batting performances, including an underwhelming IPL campaign. The selectors are also looking ahead to India’s next two-year cycle while assessing the composition of the T20I squad.
Despite his recent struggles, Suryakumar remains among India’s most successful T20I batters. He has scored 3,272 runs in 113 T20Is at a strike rate of 162.98 and an average of 36.35.
The Mumbai batter has four T20I centuries and 25 half-centuries to his name and is India's third-highest run-scorer in the format, behind Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Suryakumar had also previously reached the No. 1 position in the ICC T20I batting rankings.
India’s transition under new T20I captain Shreyas Iyer has also begun on a difficult note. India suffered a 2-0 defeat against Ireland before losing the five-match T20I series against England 4-0. The opening match against England was washed out without a result. The team subsequently bounced back against Zimbabwe, securing a 3-0 series win.
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