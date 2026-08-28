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Suryakumar Yadav eyes India T20I comeback, says 'Everything will fall into place'

Suryakumar Yadav has expressed hope of making a comeback to India’s T20I squad after being dropped from the England and Ireland tours. The former captain said he is working hard and believes "everything will fall into place" if things go well.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 02:11 PM IST|Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 02:11 PM IST
Suryakumar Yadav eyes India T20I comeback, says 'Everything will fall into place'
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Suryakumar Yadav eyes India T20I comeback, says 'Everything will fall into place'
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