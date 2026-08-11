/T Dilip on India’s 2024 T20 WC triumph: ‘Barbados 2024 was my defining moment’

"For the first few seconds, I was silent and calm physically because my mind was doing all the calculations, whether Surya had taken that ball cleanly, whether his feet were inside the boundary rope, whether he had popped the ball out in time. So, my mind was doing all the calculations. But once it was confirmed that it was a clean catch, there was a surge of emotions. But in the back of my mind, I also knew that the match had yet to be completed. But that was an extraordinary catch by Surya in the context of the game,” he said of the former T20I captain’s effort.