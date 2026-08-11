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T Dilip on India’s 2024 T20 WC triumph: ‘Barbados 2024 was my defining moment’

Former India fielding coach T Dilip has called the aftermath of the 2024 T20 World Cup win in Barbados his defining moment. He recalled the dressing-room silence after the triumph and Suryakumar Yadav’s stunning catch to dismiss David Miller.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 12:14 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 12:56 PM IST
T Dilip on India’s 2024 T20 WC triumph: ‘Barbados 2024 was my defining moment’
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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