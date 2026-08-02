/Taipei Open 2026: Tanvi Sharma creates history with maiden Super 300 title, becomes youngest-ever champion

India's teenage badminton sensation Tanvi Sharma scripted history on Sunday by clinching her maiden BWF World Tour Super 300 title at the Taipei Open 2026, becoming the youngest player across any category to win the tournament. The 17-year-old defeated Vietnam's sixth seed Nguyen Thuy Linh 21-16, 21-16 in the women's singles final to cap off a memorable campaign.
With the victory, Tanvi became only the second Indian women's singles player to lift the Taipei Open title after Saina Nehwal, who achieved the feat in 2008. The triumph also ended India's 17-year title drought in the women's singles event and marked the country's third overall title at the tournament since the mixed doubles success of Jwala Gutta and V Diju in 2009.
Tanvi made a flying start in the summit clash, racing to a commanding 10-2 lead in the opening game. Although Nguyen fought back to reduce the deficit, the Indian maintained control to take the first game 21-16. The second game saw Tanvi trail 0-3 early, but she quickly regained momentum with aggressive attacking play and precise cross-court winners before sealing another 21-16 victory in just 36 minutes.
The victory marks another significant milestone in Tanvi's rapidly rising career. At 17 years and 222 days, she became the youngest finalist in the tournament's history before going on to become its youngest-ever champion across all categories. She is also only the fourth Indian women's singles shuttler to win a Super 300 or higher-level title after Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and Devika Sihag, while also becoming the third-youngest player in the world to win a BWF Super 300 event.
Reflecting on her title-winning run, Tanvi expressed her delight after capturing the biggest title of her career. "I'm really happy to win this title. Going step by step and match by match, I just wanted to give my best here and felt I played really well throughout the tournament. I was quite nervous, but I told myself to give 100 percent and stick to my game."
Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu praised the youngster, saying she always believed Tanvi had the qualities to become a special player.
Sindhu congratulated the 17-year-old on social media, calling the Taipei Open triumph "just the beginning" and urging her to continue working hard, believing in herself and staying hungry for more success.
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