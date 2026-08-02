/Taipei Open 2026: Tanvi Sharma creates history with maiden Super 300 title, becomes youngest-ever champion

The victory marks another significant milestone in Tanvi's rapidly rising career. At 17 years and 222 days, she became the youngest finalist in the tournament's history before going on to become its youngest-ever champion across all categories. She is also only the fourth Indian women's singles shuttler to win a Super 300 or higher-level title after Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and Devika Sihag, while also becoming the third-youngest player in the world to win a BWF Super 300 event.