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Taipei Open 2026: Tanvi Sharma creates history with maiden Super 300 title, becomes youngest-ever champion

Teen shuttler Tanvi Sharma clinched her maiden BWF World Tour Super 300 title by defeating Vietnam's Nguyen Thuy Linh in straight games to become the youngest-ever Taipei Open champion across all categories. 

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 03:28 PM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 03:28 PM IST
Taipei Open 2026: Tanvi Sharma creates history with maiden Super 300 title, becomes youngest-ever champion
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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