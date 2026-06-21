/'Takes away a lot': Uruguay manager Marcelo Bielsa blasts mandatory hydration breaks at FIFA World Cup 2026

Uruguay manager Marcelo Bielsa has become the latest high-profile voice to slam FIFA's mandatory hydration breaks at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup, arguing that the stoppages fundamentally alter the sport's traditional flow and cultural essence without delivering meaningful benefits.
Under tournament regulations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, teams are subjected to a mandatory three-minute cooling and hydration stoppage midway through each half. While FIFA introduced the rule to protect player safety against severe summer heat across North America, the implementation has drawn sharp criticism for being rigid, predictable, and commercially driven.
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Speaking at a press conference ahead of Uruguay's Group stage clash with Cape Verde on Sunday, the 70-year-old Marcelo Bielsa did not hold back.
He argued that treating the rules inflexibly - regardless of actual weather or venue conditions - fundamentally deconstructs football as it was meant to be played.
"Playing four times instead of two alters the conception of what had been culturally built to interpret football. This change of culture does not add anything and takes away a lot," Bielsa told reporters.
"When [the match] was divided into four periods, no thought was given to the effect it might have on what makes football such a captivating sport, but instead to other repercussions which I'm neither discussing nor analysing
I'm saying that before this decision, football had one characteristic and now it has a different one. I'm saying that people fall in love with the game because of its characteristics," he added.
Critics and purists have echoed Bielsa’s frustrations, pointing out that the breaks effectively section matches into four quarters. This mechanical stoppage disrupts a team's tactical momentum while opening up lucrative windows for broadcasters to squeeze in extra commercial advertising.
Bielsa pointedly highlighted the absurdity of enforcing the breaks automatically, noting they are carried out "regardless of the temperature and even in covered stadiums."
While the Argentine manager noted that technological updates like VAR actively offer positive opportunities to the modern game, he hinted heavily at the corporate motives behind the drinks intervals.
"There are great successes, like the influence of VAR, which has improved the game, but this other attempt has consequences that are not positive," said Bielsa
"These aren't just my opinions, but a general view," he added.
Notably, Bielsa's squad is under immediate pressure to perform following a sluggish 1-1 opening draw against Saudi Arabia. With Group H entirely leveled - every team sits on exactly one point - Uruguay needs a definitive victory against a highly resilient Cape Verde side that recently held European champions Spain to a scoreless draw.
Bielsa also used the press conference to fiercely defend striker Darwin Núñez, who has faced media scrutiny over a 14-game international scoring drought and an early substitution during the opener.
"Any footballer taking part at the World Cup doesn't need any motivation," Bielsa insisted, dismissing concerns about Núñez’s mindset.
"The consequences, the scope, the magnificence of such a high-calibre tournament makes them highly driven, and justifiably so."
Uruguay will look to bypass Cape Verde's low defensive block and command the group, even if they have to navigate the heavily disputed four-quarter format to do it.
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